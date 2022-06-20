"A Powerless Theology" from Christian Faith Publishing author Titus S. Davis is an encouraging message of the importance of taking time to reflect and truly understand scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022
Davis shares, "But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. —Matthew 4:4
"For the word of God is quick and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. —Hebrews 4:12
"These words are God's words, and their intent was and still is 100 percent of what is stated. However, when they are taught by someone who is not (at that moment) being led by God's Spirit, some of the intent and importance there to be understood is lost to other opinion and ideology that sometimes is not even relevant to the purpose and power of God. The pastors, according to my own heart, which God spoke of in Jeremiah 3:15 are vital to the growth and development of God's people.
"This book, A Powerless Theology, points to the necessity of knowing and speaking God's words. This book also casts a bright light on the difference that would and should exist in the lives of all mankind if we would learn, believe, meditate on, imagine, and talk about what God said in his Word about us!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Titus S. Davis's new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the powerful points made within.
Davis offers a reflective discussion for the consideration of Christians everywhere that draws from his own experiences within the ministry and his personal devotions.
