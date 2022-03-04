MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All Animals Go to Heaven": an engaging and thoughtful narrative with important messages of hope and healing. "All Animals Go to Heaven" is the creation of published author Todd "Lou" Brady, a native of Brooklyn, New York, who has had a lifelong love for creative writing.

Brady shares, "All Animals Go to Heaven is a book of true life and the passing of one's beloved pet or, in some cases, a part of the family. It is written to help one deal with and understand why and how to deal with such a tragedy."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Todd "Lou" Brady's new book will tug at the heartstrings and offer a welcome opening for young readers and those who love them to discuss a significant loss.

Brady offers a respectful tale of loss and love that will help readers process the big emotions that surround death.

Consumers can purchase "All Animals Go to Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "All Animals Go to Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

