MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All Animals Go to Heaven": an engaging and thoughtful narrative with important messages of hope and healing. "All Animals Go to Heaven" is the creation of published author Todd "Lou" Brady, a native of Brooklyn, New York, who has had a lifelong love for creative writing.
Brady shares, "All Animals Go to Heaven is a book of true life and the passing of one's beloved pet or, in some cases, a part of the family. It is written to help one deal with and understand why and how to deal with such a tragedy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Todd "Lou" Brady's new book will tug at the heartstrings and offer a welcome opening for young readers and those who love them to discuss a significant loss.
Brady offers a respectful tale of loss and love that will help readers process the big emotions that surround death.
