MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Gift: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football": an inspiring Christian fiction. "God's Gift: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football" is the creation of published author Todd Mills.
Mills shares, "High school football in New Crofton is full of young bright stars with big dreams of winning a state championship and receiving a scholarship from their favorite college football program. None of these stars shine brighter than Vickroy's do-it-all athlete, Jimmy Lawson. After earning all-state accolades as a sophomore, in his junior season, Jimmy is motivated to lead his team to a state championship and solidify himself as one of the best players in the nation. But life isn't absent of heartbreak, challenges, and unexpected twists and turns, even for the most talented and popular kid in school.
"With his family and close friends by his side, Jimmy will have to fight through adversity, on and off the field, all while discovering God's greater purpose for his life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Todd Mills's new book is a faith-based coming-of-age tale with unexpected twists.
The author presents an inviting tale of faith, family, and the lessons learned in youth in this exciting sports tale.
