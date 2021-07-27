MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If You Want to Be a Better Christian, Train like a Champion": a thought-provoking discussion on the importance of health, including one's spiritual health. "If You Want to Be a Better Christian, Train like a Champion" is the creation of published authors Tom and Maureen Ritari, a married couple who have four children and three grandchildren. Both are gifted athletes with many commendations between them. Tom has been a longtime high school coach and Maureen teaches high school health and physical education.
The Ritaris share, "Many people have participated in or observed athletic competition. This book is written for the athlete, the coach, and the fan who would like to improve their Christian journey. It is our hope that they will appreciate and understand the relationship between athletic training and improving their walk with God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom and Maureen Ritari's new book is a powerful opportunity for spiritual growth.
The authors share this inspired writing in hopes of encouraging others who may be uncertain of what steps to take to strengthen their faith.
View a synopsis of "If You Want to Be a Better Christian, Train like a Champion" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "If You Want to Be a Better Christian, Train like a Champion" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "If You Want to Be a Better Christian, Train like a Champion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
