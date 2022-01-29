PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Burgoyne, the "Best Friend" of the Phillie Phanatic and decorated author, will be the keynote speaker for Philadelphia Community Works Conference, held virtually on February 22, 2022. This conference (http://www.communityworksconference.org) is the inaugural nonprofit learning opportunity in the Greater Philadelphia area. Held for over 23 years in the Princeton area, Community Works Conference brings local experts to provide affordable and impactful training to the nonprofit sector. Additionally, participants will engage and connect with each other as they work to fulfill their organization's mission.
During the Keynote, participants will be treated to Tom's loving principles that the Phanatic employs to create smiles, laughter and love. If you want to know how to create attraction for your organization and develop loyalty with your staff, board, volunteers and donors, then this is the perfect opportunity to learn from one of the nation' top experts. Based on his popular book, PHEEL THE LOVE, Tom addresses the all-important question – What organization wouldn't want to generate the same kind of love that people have for the Phillie Phanatic? Tom will show how to create Phanatic-style love to achieve success in your nonprofit organization.
"We are thrilled to have Tom be able to share his love of Philly with an audience that works so hard to improve the lives of all in the Philly area," shares co-founder Marge Smith.
Register now for the Conference, to be held virtually on February 22, 2022. Led by local experts in the nonprofit domain, each workshop provides specific outcomes that participants can act on immediately to enhance their organizations. For a full schedule and registration, please go to:
http://www.communityworksconference.org
"With more than 4200 nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia area, we wanted to bring this conference directly to Philadelphia participants who have their own set of issues and challenges," said Smith.
The conference begins with a 30-minute Self-Care session, followed by 16 workshops, divided up into four tracks: Core Skills, Tech/Marketing, Leadership and Fundraising. Each participant can pick 4 out of 16 workshops, plus attend Tom Burgoyne's keynote and attend 3 Engage and Connect Sessions. The conference is hosted on the WHOVA platform, enabling and encouraging all attendees to meet before, during and after the conference. A special free, post-conference session will be held to share lessons learned and lessons applied at a mutually acceptable date based on a poll of the attendees.
Early bird registration for $50 ends on January 31, and group discounts and scholarships are available.
