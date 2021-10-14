MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tides of Love": a lovely arrangement of poetic verse that details a true love match. "Tides of Love" is the creation of published author Tom Campbell, a devoted and loving husband who has been an avid boater since 1970, a licensed captain since 1983, and a contributing author for Cruising World and Latitudes and Attitudes magazines.
Campbell shares, "I never thought of myself as a writer or ever a poet. I would read many articles about people and their sailing adventures and thought that I could do this also.
"I first starting writing to any extent when I was the commodore of a boating club, Texas Mariners Cruising Association. I wrote a letter each month telling the members of the adventures of the past cruises for the month and upcoming cruises and activities. I tried to give the letter a little zing that would at least make for humorous reading, even if they really were not interested in the content of the letter. The intent of the letter was not only to give information, but also to inspire people to get out on their boats and go sailing with us on the cruises.
"This book has a few stories along with the poems that I hope you enjoy and will give you an insight into Nancy's and my life together. I hope you will enjoy this little book of words as much as we enjoyed sharing it with you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Campbell's new book is a romantic trip down memory lane through rhythmic poetic verse.
The Campbell's joy for life and love is apparent within this collection of personal poems and a brief biographical reflection on the lovebirds in question.
Consumers can purchase "Tides of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tides of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing