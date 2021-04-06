MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sacred Residue": a stirring narrative about the life of two immigrants standing against the adversities of society while embracing their faith. "Sacred Residue" is the creation of published author Tom Corcoran, an excellent writer of brilliant stories.
Corcoran shares, "This story of two immigrants from Ireland takes you on a journey of perplexing hardships, isolation, and rejection as you witness faltering decision-making processes. You marvel as each relies on the other for support and discover how they learned to detach their perception of self-worth from their choices. You become exposed to the choice of living in ambiguity instead of certainty and observe how persistence and sheer will can gradually allow an enduring faith to replace pride with gratitude. When their lives become inextricably linked with another immigrant family, you witness how these families change their perspective. You'll be encouraged to spin rejection into invitation and to thrive rather than cringe as you develop a life of blessing others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Corcoran's new book is a great inspiration from a struggle-filled journey as lives are tested by tribulations in new encounters and new situations. This novel holds a profound life adventure across places.
View a synopsis of "Sacred Residue" on YouTube.
