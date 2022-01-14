MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mary's Adventure with the Stars": a delightfully balanced narrative that offers a view of the stars through the eyes of a curious young girl. "Mary's Adventure with the Stars" is the creation of published author Tom Guzick, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent thirty-four years as a planetarium director and astronomy teacher before retirement.
Guzick shares, "In Mary's Adventure with the Stars, Tom Guzick, author and teacher, provides the reader with a look at the nighttime sky through the eyes of a third-grader. Mary's Adventure with the Stars is not only educational but also entertaining and will be enjoyed by both child and parent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Guzick's new book provides an educational opportunity for juvenile readers.
Guzick's extensive background in astronomy is a welcome and enjoyable addition to the juvenile fiction genre.
Consumers can purchase "Mary's Adventure with the Stars" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mary's Adventure with the Stars," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing