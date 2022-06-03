"From Breakdown to Breakthrough: My Journey to Soul Health" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Inserra is an enjoyable and encouraging message of hope for those who find themselves lost from God's guiding hand.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Breakdown to Breakthrough: My Journey to Soul Health": a potent account of personal and spiritual struggle and growth. "From Breakdown to Breakthrough: My Journey to Soul Health" is the creation of published author Tom Inserra, a pastor, teacher, and evangelist born and raised in the New York area in the late '50s and currently residing in Alaska.
Inserra shares, "In 2018, Tom had two nervous breakdowns. He literally was at the end of himself. The reason was he just never took care of himself. It was at a point that the pressure came on strong. Yet he felt that time would take care of it. He was so wrong. He had neglected his soul.
"David, in a couple of Psalms, said, 'Why are you downcast oh my soul put your hope in God?' David understood he needed to allow his soul to know he was paying attention to its feelings. You must know when your soul is whole, everything else just falls into place.
"We must love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength; and we need to love our neighbors, as well as ourselves. We love God first. We love others second, and as often neglected, we need to love ourselves. But if any of these are broken, all of it is broken.
"This breakdown, Tom had, lasted a number of months, and he really didn't know how to fix it. Again, he felt time would heal it. Tom finally talked to his local pastor here, and he suggested a few things to do. They are mentioned in this book. We all need to watch over our souls. Whether you are going through it or not, you need to know that there are many resources to help.
"One of the biggest things that can help you is to have a couple of people around you that are able to walk with you through it, that you can be accountable to, and that can pray with you through things. You cannot feel ashamed that you're going through them. That being said, let this journey help you. Allow it to give hope as you move forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Inserra's new book will resonate with many who have suffered with mental health issues and a loss of connection with the spiritual self.
Inserra shares in hopes of spreading awareness and bringing a message of God's grace to those in need.
