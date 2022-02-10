WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Knopsnyder, VP of Fleet and Assets at Green Lawn Fertilizing, was named President of The Lawn Care Association of Pennsylvania (LCAP) at their annual conference on February 8th.
"I could not be prouder of Tom! He been an incredible leader at Green Lawn Fertilizing for over 15 years, having been with us from the early years and helping drive us into one of the 15 largest lawn care companies in the US we are today. He will be a true asset to our state lawn care association", says Matt Jesson (President/Owner).
Tom had been named Vice President of LCAP in February of 2020. The last two years Tom effectively helped push forward the LCAP agenda so when the role of president became available, Tom was the easy choice. With over 30 years of experience in the industry Tom will put his vast knowledge and expertise in the industry to good use and to help improve lawn care companies across the entire state of Pennsylvania.
"To be named President of LCAP is truly an honor. This industry has given me so much over the course of my 34-year career. I could not be more excited to give back by taking on this leadership role and helping improve the state of lawn care throughout Pennsylvania." said Tom Knopsnyder.
The Lawn Care Association of Pennsylvania is the voice of the lawn care industry in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Their primary directive is to make certain that legislators are aware of the impact that pending legislation will have on businesses. LCAP wants to protect the interests of its members so that businesses across the state are not negatively impacted by legislation. With members spanning across the entire state, they are one of the biggest lawn care groups in Pennsylvania.
Green Lawn Fertilizing has been involved in LCAP for over fourteen years. LCAP provides a space for lawn care companies from across the state to network and share ideas on how to help improve the way lawn care is done throughout the state. With Tom Knopsnyder as President, LCAP will be a strong voice for the lawn care industry in Pennsylvania for years to come.
