MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Leihbacher's new book is designed to bring the readers back to a time when Christmas was filled with thanks to God, care for those around them, giving to those in need, and coming together to celebrate God's gift of Jesus.
Early reviews are strong:
"Congratulations to Tom for writing a heartwarming Christmas story that evokes the traditional Christmas spirit. "A Gift Most Rare" focuses on a God-honoring relationship between a young boy, a guardian angel and a whole village that rediscovers how best to celebrate Christmas." - Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Producer, and Director.
"A Gift Most Rare" has already garnered nearly 60 FIVE-STAR reviews on Amazon and has been called a feel-good story with a timely message comparable to "It's a Wonderful Life".
Book sales are exceeding expectations and at least two television networks have inquired about movie rights.
Consumers can purchase "A Gift Most Rare" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
"A Gift Most Rare" is the first book in a four-part series. The summer sequel has been written and is being edited (title: Summer Up!) The third installment is in its first draft (title: Victory Lap.) A fourth book is outlined and ready to be written (working title: 42nd & Lex.)
