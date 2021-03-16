MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Leihbacher's new book is designed to bring the readers back to a time when Christmas was filled with thanks to God, care for those around them, giving to those in need, and coming together to celebrate God's gift of Jesus.

View a synopsis of "A Gift Most Rare" on YouTube.

Early reviews are strong:

"Congratulations to Tom for writing a heartwarming Christmas story that evokes the traditional Christmas spirit. "A Gift Most Rare" focuses on a God-honoring relationship between a young boy, a guardian angel and a whole village that rediscovers how best to celebrate Christmas." - Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Producer, and Director.

"A Gift Most Rare" has already garnered nearly 60 FIVE-STAR reviews on Amazon and has been called a feel-good story with a timely message comparable to "It's a Wonderful Life".

Book sales are exceeding expectations and at least two television networks have inquired about movie rights.

Consumers can purchase "A Gift Most Rare" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

"A Gift Most Rare" is the first book in a four-part series. The summer sequel has been written and is being edited (title: Summer Up!) The third installment is in its first draft (title: Victory Lap.) A fourth book is outlined and ready to be written (working title: 42nd & Lex.)

