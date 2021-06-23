MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Turn To Me: The Sequel: A Trilogy": an encouraging example of devotional exercises. "Turn To Me: The Sequel: A Trilogy" is the creation of published author Tom Reed, who grew up in the West but has lived in the South for the past forty years. He and his wife, Judy, tend a small farm in rural West Tennessee. He retired from a career in health care business management and was active in community organizations and projects.
Reed shares, "Turn To Me is a 365-day devotional book saturated in Scripture. This book is a sequel to it. The sequel is a continuation of devotionals formatted as a trilogy. The first section looks at bit players or unnamed people in the Bible who play a key role in the Grand Story. Each person provides a timeless lesson for us and then disappears. The woman at the well is an unnamed example. The second section examines questions asked by God or Jesus. The questions were specific to an event or a person at that time but remain relevant to us today. God asked Cain, 'What have you done?' How would you answer for yourself today? The final section looks at answers. Jesus was constantly questioned by many, and His answers were profound and timeless. They remain relevant and useful for us today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Reed's new book is concise exploration of the Bible.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others to seek God and develop a stronger bond with the writings of the Bible.
View a synopsis of "Turn To Me: The Sequel: A Trilogy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Turn To Me: The Sequel: A Trilogy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Turn To Me: The Sequel: A Trilogy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing