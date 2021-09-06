MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wings of Love and Support": an encouraging and inspiring arrangement of writings. "Wings of Love and Support" is the creation of published author Tombo, a native of Wisconsin who retired to Arizona after working in education for thirty years.
Tombo shares, "Smokers who quit cannot undo all the damage done to their lungs. But they can reduce the problems in the future. Knowing there will be future benefits from not smoking should inspire them to quit the habit. The future can be changed, but the past has to be accepted. When the habit is kicked, so should guilt and regret for past actions be kicked from our memory. Concentration should be on the future and not what has happened in the past.
"Our Higher Power and the group allow do-overs just like kids do in a game. The people in the meeting will love and support the new us with open arms. Their strength and guidance is available many hours a day. Neither night nor day, summer nor winter, nor past practices will be obstacles from receiving help from our fellow recovering addicts. They have an inexhaustible supply of love ready to be given as needed. All we need to do is ask.
"Once we ask for help, change can occur. That change will affect the outcome of our life. Our past will no longer be relevant to our future. Only our present effort will be counted.
"Start today by forgetting the past. Focus on your recovery and change your future. Seek help and active support to make that vital change. Pray, read the Combo Book and other uplifting materials, seek assistance from friends, and begin the task of changing your old habits. Replace those old negative habits with fresh new vibrant and positive habits. It's never too late!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tombo's new book is presented in hopes of reaching those who need help focusing on the future and forgiving the past.
Tombo's personal experiences with addiction and the gentle guidance received through twelve-step programs has culminated in this helpful and hopeful tome.
