MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "People Are Ruled through Ethic to Develop and Control: And You Thought You Knew": a motivational read that will help individuals in pursuit of a better life navigate their way throughout the changes of environments. "People Are Ruled through Ethic to Develop and Control: And You Thought You Knew" is the creation of published author Tommie Simpson Hinton, a researcher who studies the nature of mankind and their decision-making abilities and influences. He also wrote a book back in 2003 about the use of credit and how to keep and maintain a good credit score.
Hinton shares, "This is the summary of the works that is designed after thirty years of research. It describes events and truths which will enable you to live a better life. A reflection of history which is certain to be repeated as we are educated on how things work and what it will take to make life work for us. Thus, we know and believe that education is the way to achieve a better life, and we accept this as the standard for a better way of life. This is the truth, however, educated on what? This book will examine the rules and the result of your belief in a system that will yield you exactly what you want out of life. That the truth is the only standard in life, and through the truth, your life will flourish for those who can understand it, embrace it, and share it with others to improve their way of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommie Simpson Hinton's new book is a great resource for students who are taking steps forward to adulthood and an excellent inspiration for adults who are losing hope and living in uncertainty.
This work hopes to move them forward and take bigger strides in life.
