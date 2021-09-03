MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Now What?: Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ": a potent examination of what it means to truly live a Christian life. "Now What?: Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ" is the creation of published author Tommy Boland, a loving husband and father of four who earned a Master of Divinity in 2009 and a Doctor of Ministry in 2020 at Knox Theological Seminary, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 2019, he launched Live4G Ministries.
Boland shares, "Once you say, 'I believe!' now what? Now it is time to begin the process of becoming a disciple of Christ, to grow and mature in your faith.
"Now What addresses the biblical mandate of 'making disciples' (Matthew 28:19) through the consistent application of the means of grace—those activities or 'disciplines' designed by God to conform us more and more into the image and likeness of Christ.
"Tommy lays out a simple framework designed to help the new believer build his Christian life on the Rock of Jesus Christ. But that's not all.
"This book is also designed to be used as an ongoing training manual for all Christians because the process of discipleship never ends in the life of the believer until we are brought home into glory. The ultimate goal in discipleship is to be making disciples who are committed to making disciples, and this book will help you do just that."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Boland's new book is an inspiring look at steps that can be taken to reaffirm and increase one's faith.
With thoughtful reflections, encouraging questions, and relevant scripture, Boland encourages those who seek a close relationship with God to take a moment to reflect and expand their spirituality.
View a synopsis of "Now What?: Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Now What?: Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Now What?: Next Steps in Your Walk with Christ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing