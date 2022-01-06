MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Call for Holiness: Vision: 3 x 7 = 21": a potent reminder of the importance of living a life of faith. "A Call for Holiness: Vision: 3 x 7 = 21" is the creation of published author Tommy E. Woods, a retired public school educator and loving husband whose career spans more than thirty years of educational and counseling work in Alabama.
Woods shares, "A call for holiness! It appears that in our present time, the world has moved farther and farther from God. Crime is raging all over the land and country. Immorality appears to be an accepted way of life. Attitudes of hatred permeate at many levels of our society. Many churches seem to have lost the mandated mission of soul winning and kingdom building. Many lifestyles of Christians and non-Christians seem to have moved far away from the principles of decent and holy living. Many families have failed to establish and teach biblical principles to their children at early ages; therefore, holy living for them is not a top priority.
"The fact that many people have not taken holy living seriously enough to spiritually impact their way of life does not negate God's instructions for us to live holy lives. Throughout the Bible, it is expressed over and over again for us to be holy, for God is holy. The ultimate consequence of not living a holy life is that we will miss sharing eternity with God, which is an awesome price to pay. The reason for writing this book came to me in a vision about the need to speak out about our calling from the Word of God to live holy lives. Hearing and applying the call for holy living begins with each individual. If the world is going to get any better, it is going to be up to us the people of God to make a difference. It is my prayer that after reading this book, each of us will aggressively pursue holiness and will also aggressively seek to share the good news of Jesus Christ with others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy E. Woods's new book is a spiritual call to arms for believers to reclaim their place in God's grace.
Woods offers readers a compelling opportunity for spiritual growth and a reclamation of faith.
