"Sarah" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Raykovich is an engaging fiction that follows a young woman's journey from uncertainty during the pandemic into a strong believer in Christ through an unexpected friendship.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sarah": an inspiring narrative of hope, faith, and God's redemptive power. "Sarah" is the creation of published author Tommy Raykovich, a loving father and widower who was raised in Texas.
Tommy Raykovich shares, "Join Marla on a nostalgic journey, beginning with a return to visit her grandmother. There she meets Sarah, and her life changes forever. Her new friend, with her love and devotion to Christ, becomes a great influence in Marla's life. She eventually leads Marla to a deep and abiding spiritual growth. Facing the greatest challenge of her life, Marla learns to trust God and also discovers the love of a young man.
"The light of Jesus, which shines brightly in Sarah, transforms Marla, and it can transform anyone.
"This is a story of faith, love, and the transforming power of God at work in people's lives. Blessed are those who see beautiful things in humble places, where others see nothing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Raykovich's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers explore the world of a young woman who finds that through faith, anything is possible.
Tommy Raykovich weaves a compelling tale within the pages of this charming story of personal and spiritual growth.
