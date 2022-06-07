"Experiencing God in Goodbye" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonette Blasius is a spiritual testament to God's comforting grace as readers hear an emotional account of the grief process.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Experiencing God in Goodbye": a potent look at death and bereavement. "Experiencing God in Goodbye" is the creation of published author Tonette Blasius.
Blasius shares, "'Goodbye' is hard. I will never question that. But I will tell you, with my experience in this 'goodbye' moment, I wouldn't have traded it for anything this world has to offer. It was painful, confusing, anger-provoking, and exhausting. Yet in the end, it was healing, peaceful, life-learning, and praise-filled. Yes, it was all the above!
"Life leads us down many paths that we have no choice but to travel. God is always our travel companion, whether we invite Him or not. In the hardest of times is when we can experience His gentleness the most, but we have to surrender it all to Him and go where He leads us.
"Whether your loved one is young or old and the time is short or long, it is still painful but inevitable. Facing mortality is scary for everyone. But what greater honor can one give to the life lost than to celebrate all that was gained through them by the grace of God?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonette Blasius's new book presents an honest look into the realities of caring for an ailing parent and the difficult choices that occur along the way.
Blasius offers readers a message of comfort and understanding for those faced with a similar loss.
