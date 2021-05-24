MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Curious Life of Hannah Noble": a useful teaching tool packaged as a children's book. "Curious Life of Hannah Noble" is the creation of published author Toni Grace Hale, a faithful Christian who finds inspiration in her grandchildren with their triumphs, fears, and curiosity of life.
Hale shares, "Hannah's stories are full to the brim with adventures into the unknown, experiments gone awry, animal friends that speak human, and a creature that causes chaos. But best of all are her delightful friends she meets along the way who always try their personal best."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni Grace Hale's new book combines various elements to convey powerful lessons that children can benefit from in their formative years. Blending fantastic storytelling with colorful illustrations, beautiful poetry, and even recipes, this book will help prepare its young readers for adulthood as God intends.
View a synopsis of "Curious Life of Hannah Noble" on YouTube.
