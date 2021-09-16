MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Heart Apart: Anthems Flowing Out of Brokenness and Struggles": an inspiring series of thoughtful reflections that embolden the reader to take a moment to contemplate key scripture. "A Heart Apart: Anthems Flowing Out of Brokenness and Struggles" is the creation of published author Toni Hardaway White, a loving wife and mother who lives in Meriwether County, Georgia, and works as a Registered Nurse.
White shares, "A Heart Apart speaks of a heart that has been broken and torn by life experiences. It speaks of a heart that has been broken into a million pieces. Yet out of the brokenness flows a sweet melody. This song radiates strength, forgiveness, peace, and wholeness.
"A Heart Apart is inspirational writings that will encourage your inner man to live again. It pushes the reader to keep the faith and push on because there is a song awaiting to burst forward.
"This book will remind those who struggle that there is a song in the midst of the struggle. God is teaching us how to embrace the pain and allow Him to create a beautiful anthem that will flow from that broken heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni Hardaway White's new book is a fine balance of personal experience and compassionate encouragement of others.
White writes in hopes of helping one find and continue to nurture a sense of faith as they experience the peaks and valleys of life.
