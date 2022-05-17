"America, Donald Trump, God, and Me: Through My Great-Grandma Eyes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Toni ME Taylor is a heartfelt exploration of the author's hope for America's future.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "America, Donald Trump, God, and Me: Through My Great-Grandma Eyes": a potent examination of modern patriotism. "America, Donald Trump, God, and Me: Through My Great-Grandma Eyes" is the creation of published author Toni ME Taylor.
Taylor shares, "Let her liberty ring! Let her fire be inextinguishable!
"Ask not for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for us! Raging waters pound her shores relentlessly. Inward fighting has taken its toll upon her. Hostile forces anticipate her downfall. Enemies near and far conspire against her liberties and freedoms. Yet, she stands resolute! Her resounding liberty is cracked, not shattered! Her flaming torch of freedom is dim, not out! The adversarial bell clanging throughout this great nation cannot be 'unrung'! But a United America can change its tune! God bless America! The sun still shines upon her. The Son of God still reigns within her!
"'But the one who looks into the Perfect Law; the law of liberty, and preserves, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts; he will be blessed in his doing' (James 1:25)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni ME Taylor's new book is a thought-provoking argument for the need for unity and loyalty to America's principles.
Taylor shares in hopes of bringing awareness to concerns that resonate deeply within the author's heart and soul.
Consumers can purchase "America, Donald Trump, God, and Me: Through My Great-Grandma Eyes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "America, Donald Trump, God, and Me: Through My Great-Grandma Eyes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing