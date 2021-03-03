MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Saying Goodbye": a rough journey filled with the pain of losing a loved one and having enough closure before the time comes. "Saying Goodbye" is the creation of published author Toni Timm Winner, a writer who was an RN and then NP (nurse practitioner) working ER/ICU and eventually outpatient clinics. She is now retired and plans on continuing to write faith-based books giving the glory to God.

Timm Winner shares, "This story is about saying goodbye to loved ones. Although it is a faith-based short story of mine, it is also focused on being able to have closure with your family or friends in the way that you feel is right. Many people want to skip this part of death because it is painful; however, I encourage you to take a leap of faith and make this the time you will remember with love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toni Timm Winner's new book is an inspirational read from a life that was met with endless hardship. Through this, the author hopes that readers will be inspired with establishing closure and facing the impending loss that life may surprise them with along the way.

View a synopsis of "Saying Goodbye" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Saying Goodbye" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Saying Goodbye," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

