MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Guardian Angels: One Man's Experiences": a thought-provoking work that examines the idea of angels watching over everyone. "Guardian Angels: One Man's Experiences" is the creation of published author Tony Carnesecchi, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and small business owner who teaches painting and drawing to adults and children.
Carnesecchi shares, "I wrote this book as an inspiration to all who may sometimes feel that they have to go through the trials of life all alone. I'm here to tell you that you are never alone. We tend to think that sometimes, nobody cares or nobody is with us, but God is always with us, and he gave us the mental and physical will to always carry on no matter what.
"Guardian angels are always there to help us through whatever downfalls we may experience, caring for us and lifting us up, and we must always be grateful and thankful for them. If you believe, they will help get you through it. I have been extremely fortunate to not only have a loving wife to pray for me every time something bad has happened to me, but also to have those guardian angels by my side.
"I hope that this book will portray the existence of them and the loving ways they have always been there for me. They will be there for you as well. Just believe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Carnesecchi's new book is a moving and spiritual experience.
Carnesecchi shares in hopes of helping others accept the spiritual guidance and intervention that occurs for many.
Consumers can purchase "Guardian Angels: One Man's Experiences" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
