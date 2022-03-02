MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quotes That Will Inspire and Encourage You In Your Journey": a hopeful message of God's grace. "Quotes That Will Inspire and Encourage You In Your Journey" is the creation of published author Tony Eason, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who grew up in a strict Christian home with eight beloved siblings.
Eason shares, "It's hard to imagine how God works in our lives at times, but I trust that He knows what He is doing and that He has my best interests. I was inspired by God to write by reading other authors' quotes such as Max Lucado, C. S. Lewis, A. W. Tozer, John Maxwell, Charles Stanley, Warren Wiersbe, Charles Swindoll, Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, Corrie ten Boom, etc. I was unsure how God was leading me, and there were times I wanted to throw in the towel, but He kept telling me to write. So I honored His voice. In the moments of uncertainty, I prayed.
"We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps. (Proverbs 16:9 NLT)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Eason's new book will encourage readers to consider the message held within each thoughtful quote.
Eason shares personal reflections and relevant scripture for the consideration of readers from any background.
