MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Triumphant Surrender: Essentials for Thriving in Triumph": an enlightening testimony of a life in triumph attained through faith and surrender to the will of God. "Triumphant Surrender: Essentials for Thriving in Triumph" is the creation of published author Tony Green, a writer who grew up in a small town in Arkansas. He had humble beginnings, achieved a long career of worldly success, fell far off his high horse down to street rags, and has been rescued to a life of kingdom riches.
Green shares, "Search the internet! The words triumphant and surrender are not typically found together. After all, winners triumph, and losers surrender, right? In the world's eyes, that is certainly right. Yet from a kingdom perspective, triumphant and surrender are a perfect match. The pivotal point of surrender to God's plan for our lives occurs when we admit that our ways and thoughts are undeniably subordinate to God's ways and thoughts. Once that happens, God uses the gospel of Jesus Christ, the transforming work of the Holy Spirit, and the profound truths of the Bible to orchestrate a magnificent triumph in us and through us.
"This is a story of the dramatic events in one man's life. These pages reveal what can happen when we walk in harmony with God versus the startling contrasts of what can happen when we thumb our nose at God. Can any of us imagine what might have happened in the Garden of Gethsemane had Jesus said, 'Not thy will, Father, but mine be done!' Hell would have cackled with glee for far longer than just three days. In a lonely hotel room one night in Hamburg, Germany, as anger against God heightened, this Spirit-fueled discourse was born, destined to help the hurting, offer clarity to the confused, and spark hope in the hopeless.
"What do you believe? Is triumphant living about trying harder, or might it be about believing bigger and surrendering deeper? What do you think God's will for your life is? Do you know what His call upon your life is? Have you consistently succeeded in filling the God-shaped hole in your heart? Does your identity bring you peace and joy, pride and accomplishment, or shame and defeat?
Would you like your life to be transformed like a butterfly in a cocoon? Do you believe living triumphantly in Christ can be your reality?
"This memoir of one man's testimony, interwoven with hundreds of scriptures, is written in easy-to-understand prose that sheds light on each one of these profound questions. May these pages forever alter the course of your life and lead you to your own Triumphant Surrender."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Green's new book brings an extraordinary experience across a God-blessed journey that will inspire the readers to find, in the grace of God, the answers they seek.
View a synopsis of "Triumphant Surrender: Essentials for Thriving in Triumph" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Triumphant Surrender: Essentials for Thriving in Triumph" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Triumphant Surrender: Essentials for Thriving in Triumph," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or visit http://www.triumphantsurrender.com.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing