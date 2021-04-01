MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heroes of Faith": a brilliant literary work for kids that carries verses tracing the beauty and goodness in the lives of the faithful. "Heroes of Faith" is the creation of published author Tonya Dyar, an excellent writer.
Dyar shares, "'Come and listen, my little sweet peas, to the stories of faith that help us believe.'
"Heroes of Faith is based largely on Hebrews 11 and Hebrews 11:6. It was born from a desire to pass on the great heritage of the faithful men, women, and children of the Bible to my own grandchildren. My hope and prayer is that all who read it will be drawn to God who 'rewards those who earnestly seek Him'."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya Dyar's new book is a creative work that allows the young readers to get a good grasp of the different journeys and good deeds done by God's chosen people. This creation hopes to invite readers into the arms of God and understand the truths behind His word.
View a synopsis of "Heroes of Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Heroes of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heroes of Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing