LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being cooped up indoors all winter long, it is time to enjoy the fresh spring air and outdoor attractions Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania has to offer. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, is providing insider tips on the region's best spring attractions to help locals and visitors travel safely this season.
"After digging out from more than three feet of snow this winter, Lehigh Valley is welcoming signs of spring as flowers bloom alongside our historic covered bridges and our trails are filled with chirping birds. Lehigh Valley has many outdoor hidden gems that families and friends can discover to reconnect safely this spring," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "A short drive from Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. means metro residents can escape close quarters for wide open outdoor spaces and experience Lehigh Valley's beauty and charm."
A spring getaway is made possible in Lehigh Valley with these top recommendations:
- Enjoy Family Fun – There is fun for all ages in Lehigh Valley! Dorney Park is opening May 22 with CDC guidelines and social distancing measures in place. The young ones will love the park's Planet Snoopy with the largest collection of kids rides in the region while thrill-seekers can enjoy more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. Baseball fans can also root on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park starting in May. Your child could even kickstart the game with the "Play Ball" call. Families can also feed the fish at the Li'l-Le-Hi Trout Hatchery and learn about the ancestorial inhabitants of Lehigh Valley at the Museum of Indian Culture.
- Get Outside – Lehigh Valley is a big, sprawling playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Bike, hike, run or walk along the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, which spans 165 miles along historic railroads, canals and rivers, or explore The LINK, an interconnected network of multi-use trails stretching 125 miles. For a calming stroll, discover Karl Stirner Arts Trail in Easton, a 1.75 mile paved trail with 16 unique sculptors. Historic Bethlehem, nominated to the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation, also welcomes visitors to enjoy a self-guided tour of the city's 19 historic buildings, 20 acres of land and two National Historic Landmarks.
- Take a Road Trip – Hop in the car to discover Lehigh Valley's charm. The drivable Lehigh Valley Covered Bridge Tour is approximately 50 miles long and allows visitors to discover the region's seven covered bridges originally built in the 1800s. Then, enjoy the dozens of small towns in the Slate Belt including Nazareth and Bangor when cruising along Route 611.
- Sample Local Libations – What do Napa Valley and Lehigh Valley have in common? They are both American Viticultural Areas, a federally designated wine grape-growing region. There are over 30 wineries in Lehigh Valley, so make plans to explore several during a long weekend. Lehigh Valley is home to more than just wine. Grab a pint at Two Rivers Brewing serving their house made craft beer on their historic balcony overlooking Easton. Bethlehem Brew Works has its award-winning Steelworkers' Oatmeal Stout to sip. And be sure to head to the country to Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, where it grows and distills all grains onsite. After a fun day, spend the night at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, named one of the "Best Historic Hotels" by USA TODAY.
- Dine Al Fresco – Enjoy the space and safety of eating outdoors without the cramped feeling of city dining. Relish rooftop views and New American cuisine at ZEST bar+grille in Bethlehem. Travel back in history at The Tavern at the Sun Inn with a gorgeous outdoor patio next to Colonial-era buildings in Bethlehem. One of the most-awarded restaurants in Lehigh Valley, Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine in Easton serves Indian fine dining to delight. The establishment is also only a short stroll from the Townley House, a new boutique hotel with steep history and 16 distinct guest rooms with an intimate and cozy feel.
Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com/Spring for more things to do and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
###
Media Contact
Benjamin Guell, Discover Lehigh Valley, (304) 582-0544, bguell@vaultcommunications.com
SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley