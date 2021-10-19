MEDIA, Penn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance recognized its top-performing offices during its annual Amplify Leadership Conference earlier this month. Five joint ventures earned Performance Awards for realizing significant profit growth and expanding their footprints in the communities Title Alliance is proud to serve. The innovative Amplify conference is an annual gathering of Title Alliance leaders to focus on team building, long-term planning for the company's future and recognize successes made by its national family of title insurance and escrow agencies.
Award-winning locations for the time period of 8/1/19-7/31/20 compared to 8/1/20-7/31/21 include:
- Title Alliance of New Mexico, located in Albuquerque, N.M., 204 percent increase in profits from 2019-21.
- Title Alliance Infinity Agency, located in Chandler, Ariz., 129 percent increase in profits from 2019-21.
- Title Alliance of Collier County, located in Collier County, Fla., more than 200 percent increase in applications, closings and profits from 2019-21.
- Greater Montgomery Settlement Services, located in Blue Bell, Pa., overall highest increase in net income from 2019-21.
- Keystone Premier Settlement Services, serving communities in eastern Pennsylvania, overall highest increase in number of applications and closings from 2019-21.
"Title Alliance's strength is truly founded in our local title and escrow leaders who provide our customers with the best experience across our network. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication exhibited by all of our joint ventures during these unprecedented times for our industry," said Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance. "The achievements by our offices earning our annual Top Performing Awards truly set the tone as we look forward to 2022. I was honored to recognize their successes at our Amplify Leadership Conference and am truly humbled by the great work being done across the Title Alliance family."
A representative from each of Title Alliance's joint ventures attended the Amplify event, Oct. 2-6 in Phoenix, to learn skills that would help them develop personally and professionally. The event featured dynamic business and leadership development speakers from inside and outside of the real estate title industry as well as an awards program. This year marks the sixth time Title Alliance gathered for Amplify.
Along with the Performance Awards, Title Alliance also recognized individual leaders who exemplify the company's Core Values, among other professional achievements.
