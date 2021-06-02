MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Royal Woman Revealed": an honest and stirring testimony of betrayal, rejection, and losing oneself. This is a poignant memoir of a woman's evolution from a naïve young girl to her early marriage, the pain of betrayal from multiple affairs, getting abandoned with three kids, her agonies, and misfortunes as a single mother. "Royal Woman Revealed" is the creation of published author Torontonterio Riggins, an inspirational woman who is passionate in leading other people in discovering their real essence, and a devoted mother of three wonderful children.
Riggins shares, "My desire for writing this book is to inspire, motivate and empower every person reading it. I believe that so many have lost themselves through and in the struggles of life challenges. As they begin to read every word of this book, their lives will shift and transform into an extraordinary royal being. My motto is that if I can change just one being then I have done my part, but if I haven't changed just one person's life, everything that I have gone through was for nothing and a waste of time. My goal is that every being finds their royal self and knows that they are purposed for so much more than they realize. Let the royal being in you be revealed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Torontonterio Riggins's new book is an evocative prose based on the author's personal experience to inspire readers in overcoming the dark tunnel in their lives. She deeply prays that her life story will change the reader's perception about life. If she was able to defeat her storms and demons, she believes that anyone can do it too.
View a synopsis of "Royal Woman Revealed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Royal Woman Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
