MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Place Prepared For You": a faith-strengthening read that brings answers to God's constant presence and the gift He prepared for one's lifetime. "A Place Prepared For You" is the creation of published author Tracy Laughner, a single mom who has been a nurse, teacher, and dental hygienist. She has started a nonprofit educational organization called Plan Ahead Smiles Program.
Laughner shares, "Tracy did not believe in God. She laughed at those who did."
"Life turned to the unexpected and unbelievable as the turn of events became unexplainable. How would she react if she only read this book instead of living it? We all have choices to make and our own life to live. This book confronts many issues that stand and face us all. Does God exist? Does he really speak to people? Can he still show himself? Is there really an eternity? If there really is a God, would we follow? If we follow, how far can we go?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Laughner's new book is an enlightening piece that hopes to inspire many to heed God's call and face the world with a firm faith and strong heart that's ready to go up against adversities.
