PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce platform, is urging consumers to adopt mobile, online and contactless payments during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.
As the effects of COVID-19 have restricted travel, disrupted and stopped in-restaurant dining experiences and in-store shopping, FreedomPay's vast array of payment support methods, from hardware to mobile and eCommerce solutions, equip merchants with next level functionality to continue to operate as seamlessly and safely as possible.
Customers, who are looking to assume some sense of normalcy during this time, can order from their favorite restaurants or shop at their preferred retailers safely and securely.
Fine dining and quick service restaurants in America have turned to online ordering and delivery to avoid shutting down operations completely. With FreedomPay's integration to mobile devices included Ingenico's Move 5000 portable payment terminal, restaurants can meet their customers curbside to complete the transaction. Better yet, customers can pay with contactless solutions, whether through digital wallet platforms such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, or by the tap of your contactless card.
"During this global pandemic, FreedomPay continues to support our clients 100% and with that comes our robust solutions platform providing in-store and online capabilities for our merchants," said Nate Ware, SVP, Sales & Digital Development at FreedomPay. "Our industry-leading platform allows for merchants to pivot their daily operations to adapt to the changing ecosystem and meet the demands of their customers."
About FreedomPay:
The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale.
