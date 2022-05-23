"At My House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Travis and Chelsea Wilson is a delightful story of a young boy's original tales that will bring humor and joy to story time.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "At My House": an entertaining story of imagined adventure. "At My House" is the creation of published author Travis and Chelsea Wilson, a loving husband and wife duo who share a beloved son, Dade.
The Wilsons share, "'At my house I have…' Turn the pages to find out where a child's imagination will take you today.
"These shared stories from the imagination of our son will make you laugh and warm your heart as you read them with your family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Travis and Chelsea Wilson's new book will take young readers from the Rocky Mountains to the Antarctica to explore the many houses of a young boy.
The Wilsons share a charming and easy-to-read narrative for young imaginations to find inspiration within.
