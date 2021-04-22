DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) was selected as one of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For. The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces. This year TMF ranked No. 22 overall, 9th among small nonprofits, and 1st among all veteran nonprofits.
For TMF it's not uncommon to have most of its 49 employees working at numerous locations around the country and with varying schedules. Still, even before the pandemic, employees would gather a few times a year for events or conferences. Chief Operating Officer Josh Jabin said they've learned that they don't need to be in an office every day from 9-to-5 but it's also about finding the right balance with remote work. A common theme among recent staff surveys, however, is that they're looking forward to getting back to in-person and spending more time with teammates and members they support.
"There's middle ground there we need to find," Jabin said, and relationships and camaraderie have taken a hit since the pandemic. "You do the best you can under the circumstances but it doesn't replace in-person, face-to-face interaction."
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 50 organizations.
To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Must be in business a minimum of 1 year;
- Must be a nonprofit organization with 501 (c)(3) status;
- Have a facility in the United States;
- Have a minimum of 15 employees in the United States; and,
- An organization may enter as a group of nonprofits or as an individual organization as long as each participating organization is a separate legal entity (separate subsidiary). Branch offices may not enter separately from their parent nonprofit unless they are separate legal entities.
Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits To Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.
