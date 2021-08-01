YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the seventh year for the web publication's awards.
Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–40, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel trends, products, tips and reviews.
"Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 The Trazees — what an illustrious bunch! For seven years, trazeetravel.com has served as the source for millennial travelers, and that discerning group seeks out only the best," said Kimberly Krol Inlander, editor in chief. "And the best of the best are the winners listed below, a list we are honored to unveil."
Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2020–April 14, 2021. The winners are announced on trazeetravel.com today, Aug. 1, and in the August issue of Global Traveler, available now. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC on Aug. 26.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 The Trazees:
Favorite International Airline
United Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline Alliance
Star Alliance
Favorite Aircraft Type
Airbus A350
Favorite Airline Website
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in North America
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Central/South America
Copa Airlines
Favorite Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Africa
Ethiopian Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Asia
Cathay Pacific Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Green Airline
United Airlines
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline App
American Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Overall Airport in the World
Incheon International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Africa
O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Favorite Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Europe
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in the Middle East
Bahrain International Airport
Favorite Airport in Central/South America
Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Shopping
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping
Incheon International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East
Bahrain Duty Free
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Africa
O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Asia
Tokyo Narita International Airport
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Europe
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Central/South America
Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
Favorite Hotel Chain
Canopy by Hilton
Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain
Andaz
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Website
Favorite Hotel Rewards Program
Marriott Bonvoy
Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia
Aloft Hotels
Favorite Hotel Chain in Central/South America
Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts
Seventh Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts
Favorite Green Hotel
Aloft
Favorite Hotel App
Marriott
Favorite Country
Greece
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Honeymoon Destination
Tahiti
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Adventure Destination
Taiwan
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Foodie City
Asheville, North Carolina
Fourth Consecutive Year
Friendliest City
Charleston, South Carolina
Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States
Kennebunkport, Maine
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic United States
Cape May, New Jersey
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern United States
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Southeastern United States
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Favorite Beach Town, Florida East
St. Augustine, Florida
Favorite Beach Town, Florida West
Marco Island, Florida
Favorite Beach Town, Florida Panhandle
Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Favorite Beach Town, Gulf United States
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Favorite Beach Town, Texas
Port Aransas & Mustang Beach, Texas
Favorite Beach Town, Southern California
Dana Point, California
Favorite Beach Town, Northern California
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Pacific Northwest
Long Beach, Washington
Favorite Rental Car Company
Hertz
Favorite Tour Operator
GOWAY
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Luggage Brand
Travelpro
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Credit Card
United Explorer Card from Chase
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Cruise Line
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
To learn more, visit trazeetravel.com daily.
About trazeetravel.com
trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after under-40 traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, focused on products, tips, reviews, events, Top 5 listicles, Under $100 day guides and trends covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), Trazee readers average six foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored e-newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.
Media Contact
Kimberly Inlander, Global Traveler, 2673645811202, kim.krol@globaltravelerusa.com
SOURCE Trazee Travel