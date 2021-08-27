PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Market Research, an innovative market research consultancy, announced its designation as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It's a certification many companies aspire to earn.
The independent certification process evaluates over 60 aspects of overall job experience by surveying the entire company staff. Results are compared against many firms across a variety of industries. This year, 95 percent of TRC employees rated identified the company as a great place to work. This compares to an average of 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
"Our Great Place to Work certification makes me proud, as I know it's not easily achieved. It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Rich Raquet, TRC president. "I'm certain that without our employees we would not be able to consistently innovate and deliver the great service our clients have come to expect. I've always been gratified to work with such a great group of people and I'm humbled by their dedication to TRC."
Over 85 percent of TRC employees completed the program's signature Trust Index Survey. The survey covers a variety of quality experiences including pride, trust in management, and fairness regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation.
- 100 percent of TRC employees believe people are treated fairly regardless of their gender, race and sexual orientation.
- 100 percent believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
- 95 percent feel management makes its expectations clear.
- 98 percent said that when you join the company you are made to feel welcome.
Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
TRC was also recently certified as HITRUST (for data security), and recognized for a sixth time on the GRIT list as one of industry's most innovative market research companies.
