PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HITRUST® CSF Certified status demonstrates that TRC Market Research has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. Specifically, TRC and our supporting infrastructure meets the HITRUST ® CSF v9.3 certification criteria with the needed structure, detail and clarity related to information protection.

This achievement places TRC Market Research in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST® CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are pleased to demonstrate to our current and future clients that TRC continues to meet the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST® CSF Certification," said Rich Raquet, TRC's president. "Given how important it is to help our clients access members with specific healthcare needs, they need this level of trust that these data will be secured."

About TRC Market Research

TRC Market Research is the research and analytics firm that pairs customized solutions with senior-level attention to help build business. TRC provides expertise in designing and implementing successful brand research, pricing research, new product research, business-to-business market research, market segmentation research and satisfaction and loyalty research.

