FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Market Research, a Philadelphia based market research consultancy that specializes in conjoint analysis, message prioritization and pricing research, announced today that their Senior Vice President, Elliot Savitzky, will be speaking at the upcoming Specialty Coffee Expo. Elliot will be joined by TRC's client, Hannah Robbins, Chief Marketing Officer of Spruce Haven Farm.
The Specialty Coffee Expo, the largest coffee conference in North America, is the ultimate platform for the coffee industry to see new trends, products, accessories, blends, and innovative practices. The event gathers attendees from diverse background in the coffee industry. It's intended for growers, producers, roasters, café owners, baristas, traders, retailers, decision-makers, and food & beverage professionals. The conference will take place in Boston, April 8-10th, 2022.
Elliot Savitzky and Hannah Robbins will present a story of sustainability and of finding the optimal target, positioning and a new package for the relaunch of Spruce Haven Farm's flagship product, Spruce Cold Brew. Spruce Haven Farm partnered with TRC Market Research to conduct a rigorous market research study that employed TRC's unique and proprietary research techniques. The techniques were critical in identifying a new target audience, new messaging and new product design to support Spruce Cold Brew's successful relaunch. The study was conducted among 1,200 respondents representing Millennials and Gen Zers. The technique examined 35 product benefits as well as 24 versions of product packages. It was able to prioritize all the items and clearly separate the winners from the losers.
TRC Market Research is a market research consultancy that provides expertise and guidance in product development, message prioritization, pricing research, discrete-choice conjoint analysis, qualitative and quantitative integration and market research online communities.
