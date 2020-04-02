PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Software, Inc. is pleased to announce an agreement with Google Cloud as a technology partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. As a technology partner, Treehouse Software Inc. will now offer enterprise customers a comprehensive Mainframe-to-Google Cloud data replication and migration solution. This relationship provides Google Cloud customers with Treehouse's combination of decades worth of mainframe systems experience and comprehensive data replication capabilities, with Google Cloud's platform.
The Google Cloud Enterprise Transformation Practice assists companies in migrating and modernizing workloads on Google Cloud's global, secure, and reliable platform. Once an enterprise's data is on Google Cloud, they can immediately take advantage of some of the most advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and data warehousing services in the world.
The same technology that supports Google's global network protects data while meeting rigorous industry-specific compliance standards, and Treehouse Software's tcVISION product moves or syncs mainframe data with real-time and bi-directional data replication. tcVISION's GUI modeling and mapping, and ease of migrating data to Google Cloud, makes it an ideal choice for modernizing large mainframe environments.
"Through this exciting new collaboration with Google Cloud, Treehouse Software expands its mature and proven mainframe data delivery capabilities, and customers benefit from modernization of their data on one of the most popular and advanced Cloud platforms in the world," said Joseph Brady, Director of Business Development and Cloud Alliance Lead at Treehouse Software.
About Treehouse Software, Inc.
Since 1982, Treehouse Software has been serving enterprises worldwide with industry-leading mainframe-related software products and outstanding technical support. Treehouse is a Google Cloud Technology Partner and is a global leader in providing solutions for real-time and bi-directional data replication between a variety of mainframe and non-mainframe sources, including (Mainframe): VSAM, IMS, Db2, Adabas, CA Datacom, and CA IDMS; and (Non-mainframe): Google Cloud SQL for MySQL, Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud SQL for SQL Server, Google Cloud Storage, and many more.
