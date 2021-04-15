MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Break Thru Bullying: Five Steps Towards Inner Peace and Freedom": a self-help guide written to help the victims of bullying in obtaining inner peace and healing their soul. "How to Break Thru Bullying: Five Steps Towards Inner Peace and Freedom" is the creation of published author Trevor Wayne Howard, a self-defense instructor and personal trainer with a Black Belt Grand Champion and AAU Powerlifting's Beast of the East titles. He also founded the anti-bullying movement "Break Thru Bullying" and was once featured in church security as a member's spotlight.

Howard writes, "My Personal Anger Can Transform makes an MPACT from the inside out! These five steps are the processing center for a TRANSFORMATION to live a positive and constructive lifestyle toward inner peace and freedom!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trevor Wayne Howard's new book is like a friend who taps one's back, with reassurance that everything's going to be alright as long as they believe in Him and in themselves.

