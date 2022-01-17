MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Art of Debating": a helpful tool for learning the finer points of debating. "The Art of Debating" is the creation of published author Trey M. Rodriguez.
Rodriguez shares, "Democracy, philosophy, government.
"The list is practically endless. From politicians to religious leaders, we can generally agree talking about our problems is the best way to solve them. Even God himself seems to know the importance of explanations and dialogue. But if we can all agree that talking is important, especially when it comes to controversial topics, why does it always seem to not lead us anywhere? Perhaps that is because we are doing it wrong. In this book, I have compiled instructions that I find very useful in a very simple manner so that everyone of any stance may use them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trey M. Rodriguez's new book is a straightforward overview of key points related to the challenging art of debate.
Rodriguez draws from a lifelong interest in learning successful debate strategies.
