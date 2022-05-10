"Beagle-Beagle Adventures: Savanna and Tybee Go Camping" from Christian Faith Publishing author Trina Stuller is an entertaining tale that explores a camping adventure through the eyes of two beagles.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beagle-Beagle Adventures: Savanna and Tybee Go Camping": a dynamic and exciting journey that takes the reader on a camping adventure with two pet dogs. "Beagle-Beagle Adventures: Savanna and Tybee Go Camping" is the creation of published author Trina Stuller, a retiree from Purdue University who enjoys camping and traveling with her husband and two humorous beagles.
Stuller shares, "Best day ever. Our happy tails are wagging so fast. We get to go on a camping adventure trip. Tybee enjoys smells of rabbits, chipmunks, and deer. Savanna is more interested in the scrumptious food scents around the smelly firepit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Stuller's new book will enlighten the reader with two different personalities and how each beagle reacts to each adventure and discovery.
Consumers can purchase "Beagle-Beagle Adventures: Savanna and Tybee Go Camping" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Beagle-Beagle Adventures: Savanna and Tybee Go Camping," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
