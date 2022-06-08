"Hot Dog Church: And Other Poems From the Pulpit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy Tobey is a creative arrangement of over sixty faith-based writings that each hold a special message of life, laughter, hope and God's love.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hot Dog Church: And Other Poems From the Pulpit" is a delightful collection of uplifting poetry. "Hot Dog Church: And Other Poems From the Pulpit" is the creation of published Canadian author Troy Tobey, a church pastor and dedicated family man.
This collection of over sixty poems, rants, and parodied songs cover a variety of topics, and the poems themselves are at times humourous or inspirational, or both. Using everyday items and themes such as hot dogs, dominos, surfing, or horse racing, Tobey is able to offer up object lessons, teaching points, and metaphors that drive home Christian concepts and life-affirming encouragement. Of special note are the tribute poems that were prepared for and delivered at funeral services, reminding us of just how precious life is. Many of these poems could easily be recited in church services or other public settings, adaptable to a variety of topics and age groups.
Congregation member Ramesh Jagoo writes, "'It has been a blessing having Pastor Troy Tobey as our pastor. His inspirational sermons each week are a blessing to all of us… His poems are very good and are very effective in his messages. God has given him this gift." Another church member calls him a "Poet with purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy Tobey's new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on the messages within each selection. Tobey offers a collection of poems that have brought hope, laughter, and encouragement to beloved family, friends, and congregation members over the years.
Consumers can purchase "Hot Dog Church: And Other Poems From the Pulpit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hot Dog Church: And Other Poems From the Pulpit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing