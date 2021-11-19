MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life of a Tortured Soul": a powerful exploration of faith. "Life of a Tortured Soul" is the creation of published author Tru Faith, a loving mother of two and devoted Sunday school teacher.
Tru Faith shares, "This is a story of one person's path to salvation. It is a story about a lady who, during her life, had regrets. She had lived a life so dramatically different that she could not and would not reveal her life story until after her death in the form of a dream. It is a story of my aunt. She passed at the beginning of the year 2020, and she gave her story to me through a dream. She said that it was the best way to let everyone know that she was saved by the grace of God before she died."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tru Faith's new book takes readers on a personal journey through the peaks and valleys of life.
With personal insights and thoughtful reflections, Tru Faith welcomes readers to enjoy a tale of salvation.
Consumers can purchase "Life of a Tortured Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life of a Tortured Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing