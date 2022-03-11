MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Recipe for Envy: A modern day twist on the biblical story of Joseph featuring Chef Josef Reno": a suspenseful journey of faith. "A Recipe for Envy: A modern day twist on the biblical story of Joseph featuring Chef Josef Reno" is the creation of published authors TS Delaney with Cathleen DeLaney, a brother and sister duo from Texas.
TS Delaney with Cathleen DeLaney shares, "The story of Joseph remains one of the Bible's most endearing stories. Joseph's journey from his brother's betrayal to his family's savior shows us what one man can do when his circumstances do not define him but provide an opportunity for him to reach his ultimate purpose. This classic tale's themes of envy, revenge, despair, forgiveness, and reconciliation compel the reader to reevaluate how they handle their own circumstance and offers the solution of working selflessly to improve the lives of others as the first step.
"A modern retelling of this story requires the reader to allow for adequate dramatic license for the plot to unfold. The timeline is compressed for the modern reader, and several character roles are adjusted. The brother's plot against Joseph is intact but given a modern twist to allow for story development.
"In the original story, the nature of the prison is not disclosed. Joseph's interaction with the king's prisoners indicate it was as special type of prison. This modern version takes place in an FCP or 'Country Club Prison' located next to a Federal Correctional Institute. This type of prison normally holds white-collar criminals.
"With that in mind, as Pastor John Hagee is known to say, 'Enter into the theatre of your mind,' and enjoy a modern twist on the story of Joseph."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TS Delaney with Cathleen DeLaney's new book will engage the imagination as readers see the parallels depicted within.
