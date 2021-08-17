MEADVILLE, Pa., August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Operation NorthStar": a creative tale with historical ties to Nazi Germany's infamous spies. "Operation NorthStar" is the creation of published authors TS Delaney with Cathleen DeLaney, a brother and sister duo from Texas.
The authors share, "Operation NorthStar details the exploits of Captain Walter Weber. Captain Weber is one of the OSS's first agents and is pressed into service to capture Germany's top saboteur—Nordstern (NorthStar).
"The story is told by his nephew Sean Weber. Sean is left a series of file cabinets that have the declassified files along with mementos of his exploits. From the grave, Captain Weber implores Sean to not make the two mistakes that altered his life forever. Captain Weber uses his Christian faith, superior intellect, and his ability to lead a team to ultimately capture NorthStar."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TS Delaney with Cathleen DeLaney's new book is a fast-paced and enjoyable thrill ride with unexpected twists.
The authors have cooked up an engaging tale of subterfuge, family history, and sinister spies that will have any suspense lover glued to their seat.
View a synopsis of "Operation NorthStar" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Operation NorthStar" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
