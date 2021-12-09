MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Words of Our Founders: …and other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Volume II": a fascinating exploration of history. "In the Words of Our Founders: …and other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Volume II" is the creation of published author, Tullius.
Tullius shares, "In this volume of work the investigative journey of our true heritage continues. We observe what many of our Founders intended for our government under natural law; what our lives were supposed to look like under the liberties of our Constitution and Bill of Rights; what our lives should be as a free people; and of course, the difficulties maintaining our natural state against 'designing men.' The tyrannical behaviors by our ruling class to implement a communist- political and socialist-economic society continues without resistance as the apathetic, dependent, lethargic, and ill-educated American people stand idle and even welcome destruction by way of 'death by a thousand cuts.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tullius' new book is an engaging historical discussion of political approaches.
Tullius explores the process by which the Founders mapped out freedoms based in natural law and how that relates to our modern world.
View a synopsis of "In the Words of Our Founders: …and other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Volume II" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In the Words of Our Founders: …and other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Volume II" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In the Words of Our Founders: …and other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Volume II", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing