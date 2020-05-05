STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an industry-leading SaaS company, today announced the launch of the Lead Pilot ambassador program. The program was launched to better support and incentivize marketing agencies, consultants, and others who work directly with financial advisors and insurance professionals on marketing and lead generation.
Unveiled at the T3 Advisor Conference in February, Lead Pilot is the first inbound marketing solution for financial advisors designed to drive qualified prospects through hyper-personalized content marketing. With Lead Pilot, financial advisors and insurance professionals are able to launch robust, multi-touchpoint content campaigns from a streamlined, easy-to-use dashboard.
Lead Pilot ambassadors will play two integral roles: promoting the Lead Pilot software to the financial advisors and insurance professionals who will benefit from using it, and providing feedback to Twenty Over Ten's team to help steer future development phases.
The Lead Pilot ambassador program is simple to join and use. Upon approval, ambassadors will have access to an individualized portal with analytics to track referrals, marketing collateral, social media links for sharing, training and more. As users sign up to use Lead Pilot from the ambassador's unique URL, that ambassador will make 12 percent of net sales from their referrals.
"Businesses in the financial and other regulated industries are rapidly adopting Lead Pilot into their tech stacks to boost productivity within their teams and to disseminate personalized marketing campaigns to generate more business leads," said Ryan Russell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Twenty Over Ten. "We are excited to usher in the first group of Lead Pilot ambassadors and arm our partners with the tools they need to build strong relationships, focus on productivity and make a little extra cash along the way."
The Lead Pilot ambassador program is open beginning today. Those interested in joining the ambassador program are encouraged to visit https://leadpilot.io/ambassadors to register.
ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:
Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all which give companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.twentyoverten.com.
Media Contacts:
Amanda Larson
Twenty Over Ten
(855) 360-1732
marketing@twentyoverten.com
https://twentyoverten.com
https://twitter.com/twentyoverten