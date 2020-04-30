STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an industry-leading SaaS company, was named to the WealthTech 100 list, an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies. Selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts (who reviewed over 1,200 FinTech companies) the list was put together to help senior management and investment professionals evaluate which digital wealth management models have market potential. Finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings, or improve efficiency across the investment value chain.
"Our entire team here at Twenty Over Ten is incredibly proud to receive such an award and be recognized globally in the FinTech community among other outstanding companies," said Ryan Russell, Co-Founder of Twenty Over Ten. "In an era of rapid regulatory and technological change, we strive to help investment firms prepare for what lies ahead and we'll continue to invest and dedicate our time and resources to solve and simplify the industry's largest prospecting, marketing and business development challenges."
Companies earning a spot on the 2020 WealthTech 100 list were chosen based on criteria assessed by the FinTech Global team including:
- Industry significance of the problem being solved
- Growth, in terms of capital raised, revenue, customer traction
- Innovation of technology solution
- Potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients
- Importance for executives in asset management, private banking and financial advisory to be aware of the company.
"In addition to investing our time and resources we also believe strongly in giving back to the FinTech community," said Ryan Russell. "The shift to go 'all-digital' due to COVID-19 has illustrated that digital communication and marketing tools are an absolute necessity. Our leadership team is committed to assisting advisors with their marketing and communication strategies by providing timely, relevant content and digital tools to communicate efficiently with clients and prospects. By extending our free trials to 30-days and discounting our Lead Pilot technology by 50 percent we sincerely hope our efforts will help advisors with their integral communication efforts during these unprecedented, difficult times."
The second annual list of the world's most innovative technology solution providers for asset managers, private banks and financial advisors can be found at www.WealthTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download in a research pdf on the website.
ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:
Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all which give companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.twentyoverten.com.
ABOUT WEALTHTECH 100:
The WEALTHTECH100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. These are the companies every leader in wealth and asset management, private banking and financial advisory needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies and new customer propositions.
ABOUT FINTECH GLOBAL:
FinTech Global offers the most comprehensive data, the most valuable insights and the most powerful analytical tools available for the global FinTech industry. They work with market leaders in the FinTech industry – investors, advisors, innovative companies and financial institutions – and enable them to get the essential intelligence they need to make superior business decisions. They cover every industry development, every investment, every exit and profile of every company in every FinTech sector around the world. For more information, please visit: www.FinTech.Global.
