PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that two of its leaders, Robyn Young and Samantha Case, will be honored at the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards on April 30 in Washington, D.C. Presented by The Manufacturing Institute, the awards celebrate women making an impact in Science, Technology, Engineering and Production careers.
Young and Case are among 130 honorees from 106 companies to receive this industry honor and join a group of ten other Kennametal women who received the award in prior years.
"Congratulations to Robyn and Samantha on this well-deserved recognition," said Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi. "The two of them exemplify our core values and are on the front-line every day helping us innovate and problem-solve for our customers. We applaud their leadership and the example they are setting for all manufacturing leaders at Kennametal."
Young, Senior Staff Engineer, has led multiple product launches, process improvements and capital installations during her more than 20-year career with the company. She has mentored numerous program engineers across Kennametal locations globally and implemented standardized, best practices to improve our operations.
Case, Manufacturing Engineer, has been instrumental in the development and training for several tooling departments and process improvements within our U.S. plants. In addition, she serves as a mentor for the company's early-career rotational leadership development program of which she was also a graduate.
"The STEP Ahead Awards provide a platform to honor role models and motivate them to encourage the next generation of women in the manufacturing industry. The women being recognized are industry leaders–and inspirations to the women and girls who will follow their example and pursue careers in manufacturing," said Carolynn Lee, Executive Director of the Manufacturing Institute.
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2019. Learn more at www.kennametal.com Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About the Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge information and services to the nation's manufacturers. The Institute is the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.