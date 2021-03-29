WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundance Vacations, a travel company headquartered in Wilkes Barre, PA announced the promotion of both Denise Miller and Carrie Hausherr to Associate Vice President of Marketing roles. Ms. Miller and Ms. Hausherr assume the senior leadership roles following the retirement of their predecessor, Joseph Molitoris who filled the Vice President of Marketing role for 23 years prior.
"Denise and Carrie are exceptional leaders who are well prepared for this transition," says company President, John Dowd. "Denise joined the company in an entry level position as a Telephone Service Representative 25 years ago, so she completely understands the important role that our front-line employees play in fulfilling our mission. She has been a strong advocate, cheerleader, and trusted coach for the marketing team as she tackled new positions and responsibilities during her career. We have complete confidence that the team is in excellent hands."
"Carrie Hausherr started with the company by interacting with future customers at high traffic events. Her friendly personality was a hit with customers and her work ethic and determination propelled her to many promotions during her 12-year career. She has built and managed high performing teams, relocating as needed to manage emerging markets and develop important marketing partnerships. Carrie has the tenacity and knowledge to lead us out of the pandemic," explains Dowd. "When Covid-19 shuttered all public events, Carrie pivoted as quickly as possible to try new marketing ideas and programs. As we emerge from the grips of the pandemic, we will be in an even stronger position having learned new survival skills that we can now apply to the business moving forward."
Maintaining a positive culture is an important task at Sundance Vacations. Ms. Miller started honing her culture development skills through the Great Places to Work program in 2010. She led the team that received the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in 2013 and the company repeatedly ranks on the Best Places to Work list across numerous years thanks to her commitment to a positive culture. The greater Wilkes Barre Chamber recognized Sundance Vacations in 2019 for a Healthy Workplace Award in recognition of the company's early adoption of mindfulness training for staff members. Miller was instrumental in selecting learning tracts for her team on emotional intelligence from a local mindfulness trainer, Studio Bee.
Respond to charity is a core value at Sundance Vacations and both women are committed to that value. Miller serves homeless families through Family Promise of Carbon County where she is both a volunteer and serves as chair of the fund development team while Hausherr has galvanized company support for Feed a Friend and several other national organizations.
"It is appropriate to mark and celebrate the success of these two talented women, especially as we commemorate Women's History Month," adds co-founder, Tina Dowd.
